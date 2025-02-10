Monday, February 10, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 66-Unit Apartment Building in Southwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Agave Azul on Boulder Apartments, a 66-unit building in southwest Dallas. The building was constructed in 1965 and has been extensively renovated over the past several years. Units predominantly feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 950 square feet. Ford Braly, Al Silva and Dylan York of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were locally based investment groups that requested anonymity.

