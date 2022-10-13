Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 66,385 SF Eastside Business Park in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Eastside Business Park, a 66,385-square-foot industrial property located at 4343 Sigma Road in North Dallas. The property was built on 5.3 acres in 1972. Adam Abushagur and Davis Cagle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investment group, in the transaction. The duo also procured an undisclosed, Tennessee-based investor as the buyer. Eastside Business Park was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.