Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Clarion Pointe Hotel in Tomah, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

TOMAH, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Clarion Pointe Tomah hotel, a 67-room property in the central Wisconsin town of Tomah. The two-story hotel is located at 2005 N. Superior Ave. Amenities include a hot tub, fitness center, laundry facility, gift shop, playground and gaming lounge. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Gantman of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. Marcus & Millichap’s Chris Gomes and Allan Miller were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers, and Todd Lindblom assisted in closing the transaction.

