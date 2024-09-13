Friday, September 13, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Hotel in Sherman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Quality Suites Sherman, a 67-room hotel located about 50 miles north of Dallas in Sherman. The sales price was not disclosed. Built on 2.2 acres in 1996 and renovated in 2019, the two-story hotel offers amenities such as an outdoor pool, meeting room, breakfast bar and guest laundry facilities. Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and procured the Oklahoma-based private investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Allan Miller and Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as supporting brokers.

