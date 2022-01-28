Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 677-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Santa Fe, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SANTA FE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage properties totaling 677 units in Santa Fe, located south of Houston in Galveston County. All four properties were built between 1979 and 1984 on a combined 4.4 acres. The portfolio consists of 655 non-climate-controlled units, 21 outdoor parking spaces and an efficiency apartment. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, private investor Raymond Haak, in the transaction. Knobler also procured a Los Angeles-based private investor as the buyer.