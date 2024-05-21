Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 68-Room Hotel in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn Midland hotel in West Texas. The property offers amenities such as a hot breakfast bar and dining area, indoor pool, meeting room, business center, guest laundry facilities and a fitness center. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured a Texas-based limited liability company as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.