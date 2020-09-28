Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,800 SF Industrial Building in West Texas

GARDENDALE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 6,800-square-foot industrial building located at 12030 E. Highway 158 in Gardendale, located outside Midland in West Texas. The property was built on 2.2 acres in 2013. Adam Abushagur and Davis Cagle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.