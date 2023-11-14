Tuesday, November 14, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 682-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Santa Fe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SANTA FE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities totaling 682 units in Santa Fe, located southeast of Houston in Galveston County. The Santa Fe Storage Portfolio spans 4.3 acres and consists of 17 single-story buildings and one two-story building that house 654 non-climate-controlled units and 24 outdoor parking spaces. The portfolio also features two office spaces, a billboard and an efficiency apartment for a total of 682 rentable spaces. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the Texas-based seller and procured the Delaware-based buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

