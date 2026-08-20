Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 689-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Decatur, Texas

DECATUR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 689-unit self-storage facility in Decatur, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Decatur Self Storage was built on a 19.8-acre site in 1980 (expanded in 2018) and comprises 14 single-story buildings that offer a mix of climate-controlled spaces, drive-up storage units, covered parking and specialty storage options for a total of 121,650 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed, family-owned self-storage operator, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, SW Group, a Houston-based private investment firm that owns and operates 17 self-storage facilities throughout Texas. Decatur Self Storage was roughly 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.