Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 69-Room Hotel in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 69-room Hampton Inn Pittsburgh/West Mifflin hotel. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2018, the hotel is located about eight miles south of the downtown area and offers amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center and a business center. Alexandre Duong and Kevin Laureno of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Seaview Hospitality, in the auction sale. The duo, along with Adam Sklaver and Philip Kates of Marcus & Millichap, also secured the private buyer.