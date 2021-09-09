Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 69-Unit Apartment Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 69-unit apartment building located at 31-20 54th St. in Queens. The property consists of 48 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom residences, seven studios and one commercial space. Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella, Dylan Walsh and Sean Fopeano of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The agents also secured the buyer. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.