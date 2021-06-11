REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 694-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Life-Storage-San-Antonio

The Life Storage facility located at 12991 Potranco Road in San Antonio totals 694 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 694-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio that is operated under the Life Storage brand. The property consists of 571 climate-controlled units and 123 non-climate-controlled units that range in size from 50 to 300 square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Montfort Capital Partners LLC and Blue Vista Capital. Life Storage will continue to manage the property.

