Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 70-Room Hotel in Sulphur Springs, Texas

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 70-room Hampton Inn Sulphur Springs hotel, located about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Built on 2.5 acres in 2010, the hotel features an outdoor pool, fitness and business centers, onsite retail space, a breakfast area and 600 square feet of meeting and event space. Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Cox Hospitality Group, in the transaction. Cooper also procured the buyer, a Texas-based private investor, in conjunction with Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap.