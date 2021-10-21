Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 714-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Dallas
MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Midlothian Self Storage, a 714-unit facility located on the southern outskirts of Dallas. The property spans 94,385 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner, and procured the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.
