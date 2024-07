FREMONT, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two buildings with a combined size of 7,200 square feet in the Bay Area city of Fremont. A private investor sold the medical office assets to an undisclosed buyer for $3.7 million.

Western Dental occupies the assets, located at 3055 Mowry Ave. and 38780 Paseo Padre Parkway, on a net-lease basis.

Yuri Sergunin, J.J. Taughinbaugh and Eric Carrillo of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto office represented the seller in the deal.