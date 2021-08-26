Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 74,000 SF Industrial Building in Forest Hill, Texas

FOREST HILL, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 74,000-square-foot industrial building in Forest Hill, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The property was built on 6.3 acres in 1985. Adam Abushagur and Faith Wilson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.