MIDLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Baymont Inn & Suites Midland Center, a 76-room hotel in West Texas. The three-story hotel was built in 2016 and offers amenities such as a hot breakfast bar, business center and a fitness center. Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured an out-of-state private investor as the buyer. Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the supporting broker.