PEARLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 76-room hotel in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Candlewood Suites, which is part of the IHG family of brands, operates the hotel, which offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and 24-hour market. Skyler Cooper, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.