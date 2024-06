WYLIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lakeside Village, a 76-unit apartment complex in Wylie, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The property was built on 2.1 acres in 1981 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Chris Pearson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.