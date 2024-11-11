Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 769-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 769-unit self-storage facility located at the intersection of Bethany Drive and South Greenville Avenue in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Extra Space Storage operates the three-story facility, which was built in 2019 and totals 80,421 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.