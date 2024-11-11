Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Extra-Space-Storage-Allen-Texas
Extra Space Storage's facility in Allen Texas, totals 80,421 net rentable square feet across 769 units.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 769-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 769-unit self-storage facility located at the intersection of Bethany Drive and South Greenville Avenue in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Extra Space Storage operates the three-story facility, which was built in 2019 and totals 80,421 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.

You may also like

Constellation to Develop 284,960 SF Industrial Project in...

Archway Equities Buys 264-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast...

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on 42,000 SF Retail...

PG Sealing Technologies Signs 13,093 SF Industrial Lease...

Benchmark, Regal Ventures Acquire 218,410 SF Industrial Property...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 79,299 SF...

Frampton to Construct 300,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 294-Unit Mark at Wildwood...

TSCG Negotiates Sale of 65,900 SF Shopping Center...