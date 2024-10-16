Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 77-Room Hotel in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Clarion Pointe Charleston-West Ashley, a 77-room hotel located at 2455 Savannah Highway in Charleston. The out-of-state buyer purchased the Choice Hotels-branded hotel for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed.

Jack Davis, Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger and Joseph Simpson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Robert Hunter and McLean Hicklin, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Built in 2005, the four-story hotel features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a breakfast bar.

