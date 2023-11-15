Wednesday, November 15, 2023
320-W-Bell-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
Tropical Smoothie Café, Athletico Physical Therapy and The Buffalo Spot occupy the 7,700-square-foot retail property at 320 W. Bell Road in Phoenix.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 7,700 SF Retail Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 320 W. Bell Road in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the asset to another limited liability company and private investor for $3.6 million.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lund of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Matthew Jarecki, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction.

At the time of sale, the 7,700-square-foot property was fully occupied by Tropical Smoothie Café, Athletico Physical Therapy and The Buffalo Spot, which are all operating under triple-net leases. The leases have terms ranging from five to eight years, featuring annual rental increases and multiple renewal options for all tenants.

