Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 77,053 SF A-American Self Storage in Fresno, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

FRESNO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of A-American Self Storage in Fresno. A limited liability company acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 4.8 acres at 2455 N. Marks Ave., the facility features 717 non-climate-controlled units, totaling 77,053 net rentable square feet.

Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Jacob Becher of Marcus & Milichap represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Jim Markel, also of Marcus & Millichap, assisted in the transaction and was broker of record for the deal.