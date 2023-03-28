Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRestaurantRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 7,714 SF Restaurant Property in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 7,714-square-foot restaurant property in El Paso that is net leased to Red Lobster. The building was originally constructed on a 1.2-acre site in 1994 and subsequently renovated in 2012. Alan Lipsky and Barry Wolfe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, Pondmoon Break Ground on 285-Unit Multifamily...

KeyCity Capital Acquires 142-Unit Villa Gardens Apartments in...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Arranges Sale...

Lone Star Event Rentals Signs 12,000 SF Industrial...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.8M Sale of Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.8M Sale of Douglasville...

Barnes & Noble to Open 15,000 SF Bookstore...

Colliers Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Crossroads Plaza Shopping...

AmCap, Encore Acquire Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro...