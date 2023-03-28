Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 7,714 SF Restaurant Property in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 7,714-square-foot restaurant property in El Paso that is net leased to Red Lobster. The building was originally constructed on a 1.2-acre site in 1994 and subsequently renovated in 2012. Alan Lipsky and Barry Wolfe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.