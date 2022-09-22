Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 777-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Advantage Storage, a 777-unit facility in Houston. The property sits on 4.2 acres and comprises one climate-controlled building and six modular drive-up buildings for a total of 68,839 net rentable square feet. The average unit size is roughly 100 square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a New York-based limited liability company, in the transaction. Both the seller and the Florida-based buyer requested anonymity.