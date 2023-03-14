Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 782-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 782 units in the Dallas area. Mercer Park is a 248-unit property in Arlington that was built in 1984. Timber Oaks in Grand Prairie, which was constructed in 2003, totals 264 affordable housing units, and Plum Meadow, located in the Redbird area of Dallas, consists of 270 market-rate units that were completed in 1984. Wesley Racht, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, NeuRock Capital, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.