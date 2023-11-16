Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 79,605 SF Self-Storage Facility in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a StorQuest-managed self-storage facility situated on the southeast side of the E-470 loop in Aurora. A local private equity group sold the asset to an out-of-state firm for an undisclosed price.

The 79,605-square-foot asset features a multi-story, climate-controlled building and 11 single-story buildings offering a total of 261 climate-controlled units and 353 non-climate-controlled units. The facility offers 24-hour video surveillance, interior and exterior lighting, secure digital keypad ingress/egress, a leasing office with conference room, prominent storage and wide drive aisles.

Adam Schlosser and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.