Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 80-Room Candlewood Suites Hotel in Minot, North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Candlewood Suites Minot, an 80-room hotel in North Dakota. The sales price was undisclosed. The four-story property is located just off U.S. Route 83. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. The buyer plans to complete property renovations. The transaction received additional support from Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap’s Miller-Gomes Hotel Team.