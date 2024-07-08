Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 80-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Lancaster, Texas

LANCASTER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 80-room dual-branded hotel in Lancaster, a southern suburb of Dallas. The three-story building houses Sleep Inn & Suites and Mainstay Suites and offers shared amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and outdoor picnic area. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Dallas-based investment firm, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state 1031 exchange investor.