CHESTER, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 80-room hotel in Chester, located near the New York-New Jersey border. The Holiday Inn & Suites Chester-Monroe-Goshen, which sold for $10.5 million, offers amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center and a business center. Jerry Swon of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.