Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 80-Unit Multifamily Property in New Albany, Mississippi

The Gardens Apartments

NEW ALBANY, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Gardens Apartments, an 80-unit community in New Albany. David Dorris and Bryan Sisk of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the New York City-based buyer.

Built in 2004, The Gardens offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, grill, picnic area, pet care and laundry facilities. Located at 910 Kings Creed Road on 5.6 acres, the property is situated 35.5 miles from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

