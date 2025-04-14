Monday, April 14, 2025
Market Square, an 81,082-square-foot shopping center located in Tallahassee’s Market District, sold for more than $330 per square foot.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF Shopping Center in Tallahassee

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Market Square, an 81,082-square-foot shopping center located in Tallahassee’s Market District, roughly four miles from Florida State University. The asset traded for more than $330 per square foot.

The property — which was originally built in 1977 and renovated in 2021 — is anchored by a 22,000-square-foot REI. Additional tenants at the property include Sanitas Medical Center, Connors Steak & Seafood, a medical spa and Southern Seafood Market.

Alvin Mansour and Jon Talia of The Mansour Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the private seller and procured the Florida-based buyer in the transaction. Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida.

