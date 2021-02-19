REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 82-Room Hotel in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Comfort Inn North Dallas Galleria, an 82-room hotel located at 7815 LBJ Freeway that is operated under the Choice Hotels International brand. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

