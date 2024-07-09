Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 82-Room Wyndam-Branded Hotel in Midland

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 82-room dual-branded hotel in the West Texas city of Midland. The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Midland is a three-story building that was developed between 2013 and 2014 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a guest laundry facility. Matt Omansky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Chris Gomes, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity. Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the supporting broker.