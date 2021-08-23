Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 85,199 SF Shopping Center in Carver, Massachusetts

Carver Shopping Center totals 85,199 square feet. The property was built in 2005.

CARVER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 85,199-square-foot shopping center in Carver, about 45 miles south of Boston. Grocer Shaw’s anchors the property, which was built in 2005. Other tenants include CVS, Anytime Fitness and Jamie’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Glen Kunofsky, Josh Kanter and Anthony D’Ambrosia of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.