REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 85,199 SF Shopping Center in Carver, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

Carver-Shopping-Center

Carver Shopping Center totals 85,199 square feet. The property was built in 2005.

CARVER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 85,199-square-foot shopping center in Carver, about 45 miles south of Boston. Grocer Shaw’s anchors the property, which was built in 2005. Other tenants include CVS, Anytime Fitness and Jamie’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Glen Kunofsky, Josh Kanter and Anthony D’Ambrosia of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews