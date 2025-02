AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 86-room hotel in North Austin. The Best Western Plus Executive Residency Austin — Round Rock was built on 2.7 acres in 2019 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer with support from Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap. Both parties requested anonymity.