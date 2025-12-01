Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 88-Room Homewood Suites Hotel in Fort Smith, Arkansas

FORT SMITH, ARK. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an 88-room Homewood Suites hotel located at 7300 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith. The sales price was not disclosed for the transaction, which is part of a two-property portfolio deal that included a Home2 Suites in Fort Smith.

Chris Gomes and Steve Greer of Marcus & Millichap, along with Allan Miller of the firm’s Miller-Gomes Hotel Team, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Heritage Hotel Group LLC, and procured the buyer, a Texas-based entity doing business as FortSmith RA HS Hotel LLC.