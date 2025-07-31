Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 90-Unit Apartment Property in De Pere, Wisconsin

DE PERE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Crow’s Nest Apartments, a 90-unit apartment property in De Pere near Green Bay. The sales price was undisclosed. Located along the Fox River and built in 1972, the asset features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include an indoor pool and sauna, resident lounge, updated laundry facilities and 96 underground parking spaces. Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, the MLG Legacy Fund. The property was originally home to several Green Bay Packers players given its location across the river from Lambeau Field, according to Hanlon.