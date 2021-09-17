REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,000 SF Retail Property in Farmington, New Mexico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Mexico, Restaurant, Retail, Western

4337-E-Main-St-Farmington-NM

Starbucks Shops at Largo Square in Farmington, N.M., features 9,000 square feet of retail space.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Starbucks Shops at Largo Square, a retail center located at 4337 E. Main St. in Farmington. An unnamed limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer. The acquisition price was not released.

Austin Snedden, Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction. Matthew Reeves, also with Marcus & Millichap, served as broker of record.

Starbucks Shops at Largo Square feature 9,000 square feet of retail space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews