Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,000 SF Retail Property in Farmington, New Mexico

Starbucks Shops at Largo Square in Farmington, N.M., features 9,000 square feet of retail space.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Starbucks Shops at Largo Square, a retail center located at 4337 E. Main St. in Farmington. An unnamed limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer. The acquisition price was not released.

Austin Snedden, Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction. Matthew Reeves, also with Marcus & Millichap, served as broker of record.

