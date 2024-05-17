Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The CubeSmart property features 900 climate-controlled units.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestSelf-StorageWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 90,900 SF Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

KENOSHA, WIS. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 90,900-square-foot self-storage facility in Kenosha for an undisclosed price. Managed by CubeSmart, the two-story property features 900 climate-controlled units. The facility includes two covered loading bay areas, a large leasing office, 24/7 video monitoring and alarm system. Adam Schlosser, Charles LeClaire and Jack Sullivan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Macritchie Group. Matthew Tice represented the buyer, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC, on an internal basis.

You may also like

CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

NAI Nashville Stanton Brokers $7M Sale of Office...

Newmark Negotiates $39.1M Sale of Office, Retail Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial...

Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to...

Resource Realty Negotiates 42,116 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 137-Room Hotel Versey in...

Contegra Construction Completes First Building at $129M Lakeside...