Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 90,900 SF Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 90,900-square-foot self-storage facility in Kenosha for an undisclosed price. Managed by CubeSmart, the two-story property features 900 climate-controlled units. The facility includes two covered loading bay areas, a large leasing office, 24/7 video monitoring and alarm system. Adam Schlosser, Charles LeClaire and Jack Sullivan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Macritchie Group. Matthew Tice represented the buyer, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC, on an internal basis.