Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF Retail Strip Center in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 9,291-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants: Active Dental, Stonebrook Eyecare & Eyewear, ATI Physical Therapy, Momo’s Coffeehouse and Jamba Juice. William Kim of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, JT Arlington, in the transaction. Duke Dennis of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) arranged $2.8 million in acquisition financing through a local credit union for the deal. The nonrecourse, five-year loan carried a fixed interest rate of 7 percent.