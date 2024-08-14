Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsLoansRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF Retail Strip Center in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 9,291-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants: Active Dental, Stonebrook Eyecare & Eyewear, ATI Physical Therapy, Momo’s Coffeehouse and Jamba Juice. William Kim of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, JT Arlington, in the transaction. Duke Dennis of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) arranged $2.8 million in acquisition financing through a local credit union for the deal. The nonrecourse, five-year loan carried a fixed interest rate of 7 percent.

You may also like

DICK’s Sporting Goods to Open 800,000 SF Distribution...

TCC, South Atlantic Underway on 752,134 SF Industrial...

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex...

BH Properties Buys 203,499 SF Industrial Property in...

Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade...

Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of...

State of Florida Acquires 423,000 SF Warehouse in...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...