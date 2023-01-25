REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 93,029 SF Shopping Center in Vernon Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Vernon Valley Plaza, a 93,029-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey’s Sussex County. An ACME grocery store anchors the property, which was built between 2001 and 2004. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer, and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction. Both parties were New Jersey-based entities that requested anonymity. Joseph Belgiovine of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged a $13.3 million acquisition loan for the deal that carried a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  