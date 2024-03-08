Friday, March 8, 2024
The four-story property is slated to undergo a full renovation in the coming year.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel in Hammond, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

HAMMOND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Southeast | Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 94-room hotel is located at 7720 Corinne Drive in Hammond, a city in Northwest Indiana. The four-story property features an indoor breakfast area, fitness center, meeting space, laundry facility, dry cleaning service and convenience store. The hotel will undergo a full renovation in the coming year. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. Marcus & Millichap’s Chris Gomes and Allan Miller were listed on the deal as supporting brokers, and Josh Caruana, the firm’s broker of record in Indiana, assisted in closing the transaction.

