Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Agave Villas Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Agave Villas, a 94-unit apartment complex in Irving. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1980, features one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, playground and picnic areas. David Fersing, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Wesley Racht of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured an out-of-state investment firm as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.