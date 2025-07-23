Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Apartment Complex in West Dallas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hart House, a 94-unit apartment complex in West Dallas. Built in the early 1960s, Hart House is a newly renovated property that consists of two buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, courtyards and onsite laundry facilities. Ford Braly and Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private out-of-state investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a local operator. Both parties requested anonymity