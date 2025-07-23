Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Apartment Complex in West Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hart House, a 94-unit apartment complex in West Dallas. Built in the early 1960s, Hart House is a newly renovated property that consists of two buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, courtyards and onsite laundry facilities. Ford Braly and Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private out-of-state investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a local operator. Both parties requested anonymity

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 410-Unit Phase III...

JLL Provides Agency Financing for 382-Unit Apartment Community...

CBL Properties Sells 621,000 SF Promenade Shopping Center...

Invesco Purchases 317,201 SF Shopping Center in Buford,...

IPA Brokers $27.5M Sale of Medical Office Building...

In-Rel Properties Acquires 130,000 SF Office Building in...

Alterra Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in North...

Brightline Dealer Advisors Signs 10,601 SF Office Lease...

JLL Negotiates $74.4M Bankruptcy Sale of University of...