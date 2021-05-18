REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Unit French Colony Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of French Colony, a 94-unit apartment complex located on a 3.8-acre site in West Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1964 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.

