Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 96-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Estrella at Broadmoor, a 96-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based investment firm, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based partnership. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.