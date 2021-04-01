REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 97-Room Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of OYO Townhouse Houston, a 97-room hotel located at 12701 North Freeway in Houston. The four-story property was built in 1996. Andrew Frosch, Louis Dan, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Frosch, Gomes and Miller also secured the buyer, a local individual/personal trust that plans to convert the independent hotel into a national franchise brand.

