Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,900 SF Dollar General-Occupied Property in Polo, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

POLO, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 9,900-square-foot retail property occupied by Dollar General in Polo in northwest Illinois. Renovated for Dollar General in 2009, the building is located at 107 E. Dixon St. Daniel Hurd and Edward Kemp of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

