Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 99,097 SF Shopping Center in Grenada, Mississippi

GRENADA, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Riverbirch Plaza, a 99,097-square-foot shopping center located at 1201-1231 Sunset Drive in Grenada, which is roughly midway between Jackson, Miss., and Memphis via I-55. Built in 1976, the shopping center is situated on 9.5 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale to 11 tenants, including Harbor Freight, Dollar General and The UPS Store.

Mickey Davis, Chris Leppanen and Davis Owen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Action Properties, which has owned Riverbirch Plaza for the past 12 years. Davis, who is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Mississippi, also procured the locally based buyer, Delta Farms LLC.